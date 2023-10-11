Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Hamas? Seven key questions answered

By Sergio García Magariño, Investigador de I-Communitas, Institute for Advanced Social Research, Universidad Pública de Navarra
To understand what is currently happening in Israel and Palestine, it is essential to understand the characteristics and motivations of a terrorist organisation like Hamas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar?
~ Here's what's driving the record autumn heat (it's not just carbon emissions)
~ The afterglow of an explosive collision between giant planets may have been detected in a far-off star system
~ How morbid curiosity can lead people to conspiracy theories
~ Why 'toxic masculinity' isn't a useful term for understanding all of the ways to be a man
~ How collective memories fuel conflicts
~ Expanding London's Ulez has sparked fractious debate – psychologists explain how it can be de-escalated
~ How to read Haruki Murakami in English the Japanese way – in four steps
~ Deaths and abuse in UK immigration detention – my research shows extent of mental health problem
~ How Hamas weaponised Palestinians' despair
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter