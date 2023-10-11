Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Top Russian Human Rights Defender Convicted for “Discrediting” the Armed Forces

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oleg Orlov, co-chair of Memorial Human Rights Defense Center, speaks to the media at a courtroom prior to a session in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2023.  © 2023 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Today, a Moscow court found Oleg Orlov, a leading Russian human rights defender, guilty on on charges of “discrediting” the military by speaking out against the war in Ukraine and sentenced him to a 150-ruble (approx. 1,500 USD) fine. His prosecution and verdict are a mockery to the rule of law and a stark example of the government’s misuse of the judicial system to retaliate against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
