Birkenstock goes public: how an 'ugly' orthopaedic shoe company created a brand worth billions

By Tamsin McLaren, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Asked to choose between a brown Birkenstock and a pink stiletto, most people would be able to make a fairly quick decision. In this year’s Barbie movie, Weird Barbie challenges Stereotypical Barbie to make this very choice. To Barbie, the high heel represents a life of beach fun and dance parties, while the sandal means “knowing the truth about the universe”.

That the film’s director Greta Gerwig used a Birkenstock Arizona sandal to represent the truth about life says it all about this “ugly” orthopaedic shoe.

Birkenstocks have been the footwear of choice for the “brown…The Conversation


