Listen up, ladies and gentlemen, guys and dudes: Terms of address can be a minefield, especially as their meanings change

By Scott F. Kiesling, Professor of Linguistics, University of Pittsburgh
A male colleague could be forgiven for not knowing if using “guys” to refer to female co-workers is acceptable in the modern workplace. But should he address them as “ladies,” he risks a trip to HR, or at the very least being labeled a condescending creep.

So what in the name of Messrs Merriam…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
