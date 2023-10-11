Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why has China released detained Australian journalist Cheng Lei?

By David S G Goodman, Director, China Studies Centre, Professor of Chinese Politics, University of Sydney
The arrival of Cheng Lei back in Melbourne today is clearly a moment of celebration for the Chinese Australian journalist and her family from whom she has been separated for over three years.

But it would also seem to be a triumph for Australian diplomacy, as well as a signal of China’s serious intent to improve Australia-China relations. For some time, Cheng’s incarceration has remained a sticking point for Canberra in a more reasonable relationship emerging between the two sides.

Although born in China, Cheng has been an Australian citizen for years, having migrated to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup – Palestine and Western Sahara will be burning issues
~ Türkiye: Convictions of Osman Kavala & four others needs urgent international response
~ Cheng Lei released by China and reunited with family in Melbourne
~ The 'yes' campaign is generating the most media and social media content. Yet, it continues to trail in the polls
~ With ACT and NZ First promising to overhaul Pharmac, what’s in store for publicly funded medicines?
~ How should I add sunscreen to my skincare routine now it's getting hotter?
~ Nepal Courts Refuse to Register Same-Sex Marriages
~ In Manitoba and elsewhere in Canada, mean-spiritedness can lose elections
~ Reading disabilities are a human rights issue — Saskatchewan joins calls to address barriers
~ Why taking a trauma- and violence-informed approach can make sport safer and more equitable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter