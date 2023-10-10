Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reading disabilities are a human rights issue — Saskatchewan joins calls to address barriers

By Andrea Fraser, Assistant Professor Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
A report from the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission outlines government and school responsibilities for educating students with disabilities and calls for changes in reading instruction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
