Why taking a trauma- and violence-informed approach can make sport safer and more equitable
By Lyndsay M.C. Hayhurst, Associate Professor, School of Kinesiology and Health Science, York University, Canada
Francine Darroch, Associate Professor, Health Sciences, Carleton University
A trauma- and violence-informed approach calls for participants, coaches, managers and organizations to understand the effects of systemic, structural and interpersonal violence.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 10, 2023