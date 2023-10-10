Tolerance.ca
If we protect mangroves, we protect our fisheries, our towns and ourselves

By Alvise Dabalà, Research associate, The University of Queensland
Anthony Richardson, Professor, The University of Queensland
Daniel Dunn, A/Prof of Marine Conservation Science & Director of the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science (CBCS), The University of Queensland
Jason Everett, Senior research fellow, The University of Queensland
Mangroves do a surprising amount for us. But we’re often not looking after them. Here’s how we can protect these forests of the sea edge better.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
