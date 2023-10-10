Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making preventive care fair: New approaches like self-testing at home can save lives and promote health equity

By Nav Persaud, Canada Research Chair in Health Justice at the University of Toronto and staff physician at St. Michael’s Hospital in Unity Health Toronto, University of Toronto
Aisha Lofters, Associate professor, Department of Family & Community Medicine, University of Toronto
Cancer screening and other routine primary care can help address inequities if we choose to leave the unfair status quo behind.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
