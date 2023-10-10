Tolerance.ca
AI: we may not need a new human right to protect us from decisions by algorithms – the laws already exist

By Elena Abrusci, Senior lecturer in Law, Brunel University London
Richard Mackenzie-Gray Scott, Postdoctoral Fellow, Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, University of Oxford
There are risks and harms that come with relying on algorithms to make decisions. People are already feeling the impact of doing so. Whether reinforcing racial biases or spreading misinformation, many technologies that are labelled as artificial intelligence (AI) help amplify age-old malfunctions of the human condition.

