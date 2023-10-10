Tolerance.ca
‘Phantom decoys’ manipulate human shoppers – but bees may be immune to their charms

By Caitlyn Forster, Associate Lecturer, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Eliza Middleton, Biodiversity Management Officer, University of Sydney
Tanya Latty, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Have you ever waited in a long queue only to find the ice cream flavour you wanted is gone? What did you choose instead?

In the field of behavioural economics, researchers have shown that people make very predictable second choices if the item they want is sold out. So much so, that it is possible to use unavailable items to nudge people into buying certain products.

These unavailable items are referred to as phantom decoys, because even though they are not available, they still influence peoples’ choices.

So much for humans. What about bees? In


