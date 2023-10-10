Tolerance.ca
Economic Freedom Fighters became South Africa's third largest political party in just 10 years. What's behind its electoral success

By Ongama Mtimka, Lecturer, Nelson Mandela University
Gary Francis Prevost, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, College of Saint Benedict & Saint John's University
Opinions differ widely about the true character of the EFF and what it really stands for since it gained seats in parliament in 2014.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
