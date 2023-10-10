Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philip Guston: controversial delayed Tate show asks 'what would it be like to be evil?'

By Clare Carolin, Senior Lecturer, Art and Public Engagement, King's College London
American painter Philip Guston’s (1913-1980) work was filled with creative innovation. But the paintings he is best known for are the series of cartoonish hooded figures begun in the late 1960s.

Guston called these painted characters “hoods”. They represented members of Ku Klux Klan (KKK), an organisation that had haunted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
