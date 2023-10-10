Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Exxon, Apple and other corporate giants will have to disclose all their emissions under California's new climate laws – that will have a global impact

By Lily Hsueh, Associate Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Arizona State University
Many of the world’s largest public and private companies will soon be required to track and report almost all of their greenhouse gas emissions if they do business in California – including emissions from their supply chains, business travel, employees’ commutes and the way customers use their products.

That means oil and gas companies like Chevron will likely have to account for emissions from vehicles that use their gasoline, and Apple will have to account for materials that go into iPhones.

It’s a huge leap from current…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
