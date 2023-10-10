Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Frontex’s lack of transparency on Libyan cooperation to be heard in court

By Amnesty International
Ahead of a hearing at the General Court of the European Union, in which Frontex, the EU border agency, will be questioned over its lack of transparency in relation to its involvement in maritime interceptions and subsequent human rights abuses against refugees and migrants in Libya, Matteo de Bellis, Amnesty International’s Refugee Rights Researcher, said: […] The post EU: Frontex’s lack of transparency on Libyan cooperation to be heard in court appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Documentary about dying villages in Sakhalin, former territory of Japan in Russia, gets over million views
~ Building on the greenbelt is central to solving the housing crisis – just look at how the edges of cities have changed
~ Israel-Hamas war: A political scientist explains why the very subject of peace has now disappeared
~ Why more school counselors and psychologists alone won't solve America's mental health crisis among students
~ Spicy food might burn in the moment, but it likely won't harm your health in the long term
~ Cancer in kids is different from cancer in grown-ups – figuring out how could lead to better pediatric treatments
~ How 'nones' − the religiously unaffiliated − are finding meaning, purpose and spirituality in psychedelic churches
~ Claudia Goldin’s Nobel Prize win is a victory for women in economics − and the field as a whole
~ Supreme Court to hear arguments in key case about gerrymandering
~ Is Taiwan a country or not?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter