Ghosts: the uncanny similarity between the BBC comedy and a 'real' Victorian haunted house

By Alice Vernon, Lecturer in Creative Writing and 19th-Century Literature, Aberystwyth University
Alison and her husband Mike inherit the run-down Button House and its resident group of eccentric ghosts from various periods of history. After a head injury, Alison finds she can suddenly see and communicate with the ghosts. And so begins a bizarre house share that is as surprisingly heartwarming as it is hilarious. This is the premise of the paranormal BBC comedy, Ghosts, which is now entering its fifth and final season.

The mix of humour and poignancy in Ghosts echoes real attempts to communicate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
