Human Rights Observatory

UK: Abandon Rwanda Asylum Transfer Plan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2023 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch Rwandan authorities and their proxies are using violence, judicial mechanisms, and intimidation to try to silence criticism from Rwandans living around the world. Rwanda’s targeting of Rwandans abroad, including in the UK, underlines Rwanda’s contempt for human rights norms enshrined in the international protection system. The UK should abandon its asylum transfer deal with Rwanda and take action to enhance the protection of Rwandan residents and refugees in the UK. (London) – Rwandan authorities and their proxies are using violence,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
