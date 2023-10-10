Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: African Migrants Intercepted at Sea, Expelled

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Black African migrants and asylum seekers walk in the desert near the Tunisia-Algeria border between July 5 and 7, 2023 after collective expulsion or forcible transfer there from Sfax, Tunisia, by Tunisian security forces. © 2023 Private (Tunis) – The Tunisian National Guard collectively expelled over 100 migrants from multiple African countries to the border with Algeria on September 18 and 20, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. Those expelled, which included children and possibly asylum seekers, had been intercepted at sea and returned to Tunisia by the Coast Guard,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
