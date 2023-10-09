Tolerance.ca
Chained, Locked Up, and Abused … Because of a Disability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image This man with a real or perceived psychosocial disability is one of the residents at Marsiyo’s House, a private family-run social care facility in Kebumen, Central Java, Indonesia. The crumbling shelter where he is chained leaves him exposed to hours of direct sunlight and constant dust. © 2018 Andrea Star Reese Sitting in a dusty courtyard of the Holy Ghost Coptic Church in Kisumu city, in western Kenya, I heard Paul (a pseudonym), approaching before I saw him. Clink. Clink. Clink. The sound of a human being struggling to walk with heavy metal chains around his ankles,…


© Human Rights Watch
