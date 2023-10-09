The Nullarbor's rich cultural history, vast cave systems and unique animals all deserve better protection
By Jess Marsh, Research Fellow, Harry Butler Institute, Murdoch University
Clare Buswell, Adjunct Lecturer, History, Archaeology, Indigenous Studies and Geography, Flinders University
Liz Reed, Senior Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, University of Adelaide
Susan White, Adjunct Research Fellow, Environment, La Trobe University
Most of us see only the dry treeless plain and spectacular sea cliffs. But beneath the surface there’s a precious world of caves and unique species that could be lost without better protection.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 9, 2023