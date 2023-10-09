Lough Neagh: UK and Ireland's largest lake is being suffocated by business and agricultural interests
By Calum McGeown, Research Assistant at the Centre for Sustainability, Equality and Climate Action, Queen's University Belfast
John Barry, Professor of Green Political Economy, Queen's University Belfast
Louise Taylor, PhD Candidate in the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, Queen's University Belfast
Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lake in the UK and Ireland. It is a protected area of special scientific interest and the source of 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking water.
But it’s also the site of a severe environmental crisis and a public health emergency. Located about 20 miles west of Belfast, the lough has turned thick with toxic…
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 9, 2023