Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Council of Europe prize a reminder that Osman Kavala has not been forgotten

By Amnesty International
Responding to the awarding of the 2023 Václav Havel Prize to Turkish prisoner of conscience, Osman Kavala, by the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe, Dinushika Dissanayake, said: “While we celebrate the fact that Osman Kavala has been recognised with this top human rights award, the fact that he […] The post Türkiye: Council of Europe prize a reminder that Osman Kavala has not been forgotten appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Snapshots of an LGBTQ+ immigrant and refugee community in Brazil
~ How Russians fought Putinism: A documentary
~ Israel-Hamas war: updates on The Conversation's coverage of the conflict
~ Witchcraft in Ghana: help should come before accusations begin
~ Climate hazards aren't restricted by borders – African countries have taken a big step to address this
~ Sho Madjozi: the pop star using traditional culture to shape a fresh identity for young South Africans
~ Ethiopia: religious tension is getting worse – 5 factors driving groups apart
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: What's next for the South Caucasus region following Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenians?
~ Cannabis in Canada: Debunking myths about the real impacts of legalization
~ How employers can tackle misconceptions about disabled people in the workplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter