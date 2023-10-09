Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Urgent action critical after devastating earthquake

By Amnesty International
Responding to the catastrophic earthquake that struck western province of Herat in Afghanistan over the weekend, Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s regional researcher for South Asia, said: “Amnesty International expresses our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the devastating earthquake. “Amnesty International calls on the Taliban de facto authorities to attend […] The post Afghanistan: Urgent action critical after devastating earthquake appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
