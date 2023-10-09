Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are people born with good balance? A physical therapist explains the systems that help keep you on your toes

By Gurpreet Singh, Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Are people born with good balance? – Sebastian L., age 15, Skanderborg, Denmark

No one is born with the ability to ride a skateboard, surf or even stand on their tiptoes. Unlike other mammals, human beings…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fair Play: Netflix drama reveals the dark side of being a woman in the financial services industry
~ Why a Southampton FC fan took their town to a historical 'leet' court over the colour of a bridge's lights
~ The power of pink: how Barbie's popularity is pushing back against Kremlin control of information
~ Why Labour's plan to 'rewrite Brexit' might not be as politically risky as it sounds
~ Centenarian blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity
~ The Exorcist Believer: a real priest on why the film is 'potentially dangerous'
~ Glacial lake outburst floods in Alaska and the Himalayas show evolving hazards in a warming world
~ Today's white working-class young men who turn to racist violence are part of a long, sad American history
~ Global: ‘Predator Files’ spyware scandal reveals brazen targeting of civil society, politicians and officials
~ Senate committee says government should 'immediately review' its rejection of Qatar flights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter