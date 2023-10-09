Tolerance.ca
Global: ‘Predator Files’ spyware scandal reveals brazen targeting of civil society, politicians and officials

By Amnesty International
Shocking spyware attacks have been attempted against civil society, journalists, politicians and academics in the European Union (EU), USA and Asia, according to a major new investigation by Amnesty International. Among the targets of Predator spyware are United Nations (UN) officials, a Senator and Congressman in the USA and even the Presidents of the European Parliament and Taiwan. The investigation is […] The post Global: ‘Predator Files’ spyware scandal reveals brazen targeting of civil society, politicians and officials   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


