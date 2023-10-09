Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Should Help Tackle Impunity in Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Survivors of sexual violence, who fled the fighting in El Geneina, in Sudan’s Darfur region, outside their makeshift shelters in Adre, Chad, August 1, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra © 2023 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra This week, member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva will vote on creating a mechanism to investigate alleged crimes by the parties to the conflict in Sudan. This would lay important groundwork for holding perpetrators to account. In September, nearly 120 Sudanese, regional, and international organizations called for the UN’s top…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fair Play: Netflix drama reveals the dark side of being a woman in the financial services industry
~ Why a Southampton FC fan took their town to a historical 'leet' court over the colour of a bridge's lights
~ The power of pink: how Barbie's popularity is pushing back against Kremlin control of information
~ Why Labour's plan to 'rewrite Brexit' might not be as politically risky as it sounds
~ Centenarian blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity
~ Are people born with good balance? A physical therapist explains the systems that help keep you on your toes
~ The Exorcist Believer: a real priest on why the film is 'potentially dangerous'
~ Glacial lake outburst floods in Alaska and the Himalayas show evolving hazards in a warming world
~ Today's white working-class young men who turn to racist violence are part of a long, sad American history
~ Global: ‘Predator Files’ spyware scandal reveals brazen targeting of civil society, politicians and officials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter