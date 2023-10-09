Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: World Court Begins Watershed Torture Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, August 27, 2018. © 2018 Mike Corder/AP Photo (The Hague) – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings on October 10 and 11, 2023 on state-sponsored torture in Syria since 2011 are critically important for advancing justice, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 8, the Netherlands and Canada filed a case with the court alleging that Syria is violating the international Convention Against Torture. The case cited unlawful treatment of detainees, inhumane detention conditions, enforced disappearances,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
