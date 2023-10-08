Australian video-game music is an exciting area of cultural activity – and you should be paying attention
By Dan Golding, Associate Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Brendan Keogh, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Taylor Hardwick, Research Assistant, Queensland University of Technology
An enthusiastic, sellout crowd arrived at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall in September to hear an evening of music from Orchestra Victoria.
The program consisted largely of Australian music and premiere performances. If the sight of 3,500 filled seats (filled, anecdotally, by those much younger than the typical orchestra audience) did not indicate how deeply this music was loved, then the standing ovation at the end of the night would leave no-one in doubt.
This packed concert, however, wasn’t a performance of a symphonic great or even a major film soundtrack. It was an evening…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 8, 2023