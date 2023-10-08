Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hamas assault echoes 1973 Arab-Israeli war – a shock attack and questions of political, intelligence culpability

By Dov Waxman, Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Professor of Israel Studies, University of California, Los Angeles
Failings leading up to the Arab-Israeli War of 50 years ago cost the then Israeli prime minister their job. Could history repeat?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Romantic heroes or ‘one of us’ – how we judge political leaders is rarely objective or rational
~ New Zealand’s carbon emissions are on the way down – thanks in part to policies now under threat
~ There's a hidden source of excess nutrients suffocating the Great Barrier Reef. We found it
~ Australian video-game music is an exciting area of cultural activity – and you should be paying attention
~ Alienation and hidden histories: 'unsettling' new Australian stories reveal a distorted world
~ Australia's teacher workforce has a diversity problem. Here's how we can fix it
~ There are 750 unidentified human remains in Australia. Could your DNA help solve one of these cold cases?
~ China's youth unemployment problem has become a crisis we can no longer ignore
~ GPs could improve access to ADHD treatment. But we still need specialists to diagnose and start medication
~ Voice support falls in Newspoll to new low, but is up in Resolve though still well behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter