Why do so few women take on scientific careers?
By Clotilde Policar, Professeure, directrice des études sciences à l'ENS, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
Charlotte Jacquemot, Chercheuse en sciences cognitives, directrice du département d'études cognitives à l'Ecole normale supérieure, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
There were around 8 billion human beings in 2022, 50% of them women. Although there are as many women as men, the former continue to be underrepresented in science.
The list of Nobel Prize laureates is a case in point: out of 956 winners, only 60 (6%) are women. Could the differences between men and women justify such a disparity?
Natural differences?
The first difference between the sexes can be observed at the level of chromosomes. Human beings are endowed…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 8, 2023