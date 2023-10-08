Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins

By Aaron Pilkington, PhD Candidate at Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver
The Palestinian fighters who launched deadly attacks into Israel on Oct. 7 are not Iranian puppets – but they are doing the work Iran wants done.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Romantic heroes or ‘one of us’ – how we judge political leaders is rarely objective or rational
~ New Zealand’s carbon emissions are on the way down – thanks in part to policies now under threat
~ There's a hidden source of excess nutrients suffocating the Great Barrier Reef. We found it
~ Australian video-game music is an exciting area of cultural activity – and you should be paying attention
~ Alienation and hidden histories: 'unsettling' new Australian stories reveal a distorted world
~ Australia's teacher workforce has a diversity problem. Here's how we can fix it
~ There are 750 unidentified human remains in Australia. Could your DNA help solve one of these cold cases?
~ China's youth unemployment problem has become a crisis we can no longer ignore
~ GPs could improve access to ADHD treatment. But we still need specialists to diagnose and start medication
~ Voice support falls in Newspoll to new low, but is up in Resolve though still well behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter