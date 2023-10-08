Tolerance.ca
A 'no' win will make it harder for government to tackle Indigenous disadvantage: Albanese

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government’s efforts to tackle Indigenous disadvantage will not be as effective if Saturday’s referendum fails, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

Albanese has also reconfirmed that if there is a “no” vote he will not seek to legislate a Voice.

The government would respect the outcome, he said on Sunday. “If Australians vote "no”, I don’t believe that it would be appropriate to then go and say, oh, well you’ve had your say, but we’re going to legislate anyway".

As the campaign enters its final days, the…The Conversation


