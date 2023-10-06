Tolerance.ca
Examining the issues of climate change and water scarcity in Tanzania, and exploring viable solutions

By Guest Contributor
"Women and children bear the heaviest burden of fetching water. As a result, their opportunities for education and personal development are curtailed, trapping them in a cycle of poverty."


© Global Voices -
