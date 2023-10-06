Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Humanity from Killer Robots

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric have a new message for governments: “act now to preserve human control over the use of force.” In a joint appeal, the leaders urge the UN’s 193 member states to take decisive action and negotiate a new international treaty by 2026 to ban and regulate autonomous weapons systems. Guterres had first set out this bold timeframe in his “New Agenda for Peace” briefing paper in July. The proposed new treaty…


