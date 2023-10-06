Tolerance.ca
Cameroon: The unlawful killings of two people by separatists must not go unpunished

By Amnesty International
Responding to the unlawful killings of two people by armed separatists in the town of Guzang in the North-West region of Cameroon on 4 October, Amnesty International's West and Central Africa Director, Samira Daoud, said: "This heinous crime is yet another manifestation of the daily horror experienced by the inhabitants of the towns and villages in […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
