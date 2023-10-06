Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi must be released immediately and unconditionally

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that unjustly imprisoned Iranian human rights defender Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:   “Narges Mohammadi receives this prize today from behind bars in Iran where she has been unjustly imprisoned since 2021 solely for her human rights activism. For years, she has […] The post Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi must be released immediately and unconditionally  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
