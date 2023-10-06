Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Polish Government Ups Anti-Migrant Rhetoric Ahead of Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Polish border guards watch asylum seekers stuck at the Polish-Belarus border in Bialowieza, May 28, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images In a bid to legitimize its anti-migrant agenda, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) is holding a national referendum on the same day as national elections on October 15. The government pushed a law through the Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament, in August to make this referendum possible. Two of the four referendum questions relate to the government’s anti-migrant policy, asking the public loaded questions about whether they…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
