Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Campaign trail threats and abuse reinforce the need to protect NZ’s women politicians – before they quit for good

By Cassandra Mudgway, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Canterbury
Ugly incidents in the run-up to the election mirror the rise of online violence against women in politics. The next government needs a plan to tackle the problem before it’s too late.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
