The Voice could advise on how to address natural disasters like bushfires
By Claire Hooker, Senior Lecturer and Coordinator, Health and Medical Humanities, University of Sydney
Michelle Dickson, Director, The Poche Centre for Indigenous Health Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
The Voice to Parliament could advise on how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledges can help the country prepare for and lessen the damage of natural disasters such as bushfires.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 5, 2023