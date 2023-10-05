People with private health insurance save the government $550 a year, on average
By Francesco Paolucci, Professor of Health Economics, University of Bologna, University of Newcastle
Josefa Henriquez, Phd Candidate (Economics), University of Newcastle
Yes, savings from increased participation in private insurance outweigh the costs the government incurs by subsidising private health insurance rebates. But rebates can be better targeted.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 5, 2023