Human Rights Observatory

Philippine Drag Artist Arrested for ‘Offending Religion’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Amadeus Fernando Pagente, popularly known as Pura Luka Vega, a drag artist, is jailed after he was arrested in Manila on October 4, 2023, after being accused of “offending religion.”  © 2023 Am Sta Rosa/AFP via Getty Images Philippine authorities arrested the popular drag performer Pura Luka Vega this week on charges stemming from a video ofa performance that went viral in July. In the video, Vega performs to “Ama Namin,” a rock version of the Lord’s Prayer, dressed in an outfit resembling Jesus Christ. The video sparked controversy in the Philippines, with a number…


