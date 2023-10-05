Tolerance.ca
Why the 'drug dealers defence' doesn't work for exporting coal. It's actually Economics 101

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The argument that “if we don’t sell it, someone else will” works for the street-level drug dealing. Coal exports are different – and here’s how.The Conversation


© The Conversation
