Human Rights Observatory

Humans got to America 7,000 years earlier than thought, new research confirms

By Matthew Robert Bennett, Professor of Environmental and Geographical Sciences, Bournemouth University
Sally Christine Reynolds, Associate Professor in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
When and how humans first settled in the Americas is a subject of considerable controversy. In the 20th century, archaeologists believed that humans reached the North American interior no earlier than around 14,000 years ago.

But our new research found something different. Our latest study supports the view that people were in America about 23,000 years ago.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
