Human Rights Observatory

Physician associates: a solution for healthcare staff shortages or a colonial throwback?

By Hannah-Louise Clark, Senior Lecturer, Global Economic and Social History, University of Glasgow
Mark Toshner, Associate Professor, Respiratory Medicine, University of Cambridge
Before the COVID pandemic, the global health workforce needed as many as 6.4 million more medical doctors, and the gap between demand for health workers and supply is growing. As you might expect, the shortage is most acutely felt in low- and middle-income countries.

The latest World Health Organization (WHO) statistics show that 30 countries have fewer than two doctors for every…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
