Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario's 2-tier minimum wage: As discriminatory now as it was in the 1990s

By Steven High, Professor of History, Centre for Oral History and Digital Storytelling (COHDS), Concordia University
Ontario almost joined Manitoba and Québec in eliminating the under-18 minimum wage 30 years ago. Then Bob Rae reneged on an election promise.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don't Look Now: moving, tender, haunting – and one of the best horror films of the last 50 years
~ I helped select the Nobel laureates in physics – here's how our committee decides
~ The Voice: why Australia is holding a referendum on First Nations representation to government – podcast
~ Johannesburg has been hit by severe water shortages: new plan to manage the crisis isn't the answer
~ Millions of US children have mediocre reading skills, but engaged parents and a committed school curriculum can help
~ Climate change is a fiscal disaster for local governments − our study shows how it's testing communities in Florida
~ How a disgruntled scientist looking to prove his food wasn't fresh discovered radioactive tracers and won a Nobel Prize 80 years ago
~ The splendid life of Jimmy Carter – 5 essential reads
~ Supreme Court is increasingly putting Christians' First Amendment rights ahead of others' dignity and rights to equal protection
~ The 'Zoom effect' and the possible link between videochatting and appearance dissatisfaction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter