Lego's ESG dilemma: Why an abandoned plan to use recycled plastic bottles is a wake-up call for supply chain sustainability
By Tinglong Dai, Professor of Operations Management & Business Analytics, Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University
Christopher S. Tang, Professor of Supply Chain Management, University of California, Los Angeles
Hau L. Lee, Professor of Operations, Information & Technology, Stanford University
Corporate supply chains are riddled with high, uncounted emissions, as Lego discovered. New regulations mean more companies will face tough, sometimes surprising, choices.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 5, 2023