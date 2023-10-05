Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

On the Road to Abolishing Immigration Detention in Canada

By Human Rights Watch
When I met “Amina” two years ago, she told me her family’s journey sounded like the perfect Canadian story: escaping war-torn Afghanistan with her parents and three siblings, and ultimately finding refuge in Canada. “This is our home,” she told me. “But there is more to the story.” Upon arrival in Toronto, Canadian Border agents detained the family and separated Amina – just seven at the time – and her siblings from their parents. “I’ll never forget the border officers handcuffing my parents. Seeing my mom cuffed with my baby brother in her arms.” Every year, Canadian authorities detain thousands…


© Human Rights Watch -
