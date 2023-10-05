Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan's transgender community faces increased challenges ahead of elections

By Asfandiyar
In May 2023, the Federal Shariat Court in Pakistan cancelled three sections of the the Transgender Persons Act, prompting the halting of gender-based registration of transgender people and limiting their voting rights.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don't Look Now: moving, tender, haunting – and one the best horror films of the last 50 years
~ Nobel prize in chemistry awarded for 'quantum dot' technology that gave us today's high definition TVs
~ Grattan on Friday: Jacinta Price is the Coalition's official referendum voice, but Julian Leeser is determined to be heard
~ New malaria vaccine: no silver bullet but an important step towards eradication
~ Why the government's plan to overhaul the asylum system is a smart use of resources – and might just work
~ IMF / World Bank: Systemic Reforms Needed
~ Guarantee Right to Return to Nagorno Karabakh
~ Olympic Committee’s Rights Commitments Tested in India
~ The West Indies made history with the highest ever score in women's T20I cricket, but can they clinch the series?
~ NZ's political leaders are ignoring the mounting threats from AI – and that’s putting everyone at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter