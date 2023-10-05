Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's political leaders are ignoring the mounting threats from AI – and that’s putting everyone at risk

By Andrew Lensen, Senior Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence | Pūkenga Matua, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
AI technologies have been left largely unregulated in New Zealand – and barely discussed during the election campaign. The country needs a clear plan for the brave new digital world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The West Indies made history with the highest ever score in women's T20I cricket, but can they clinch the series?
~ Suicide rates jumped after extreme drought in the Murray-Darling Basin – we have to do better as climate change intensifies
~ Should you charge your phone overnight? Will ‘overcharging’ make it explode? Common battery myths debunked
~ Please, don't bring back the Commonwealth Employment Service
~ Shayda: this unflinching portrayal of domestic violence marks a profound shift in Australian cinema
~ I think my teen is depressed. How can I get them help and what are the treatment options?
~ Stone Age herders transported heavy rock tools to grind animal bones, plants and pigment
~ New path for early human migrations through a once-lush Arabia contradicts a single ‘out of Africa’ origin
~ Patrick White was the first Australian writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature – 50 years later, is he still being read?
~ It wasn't just a tree: why it feels so bad to lose the iconic Sycamore Gap tree and others like it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter