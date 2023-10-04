I think my teen is depressed. How can I get them help and what are the treatment options?
By Louise Birrell, Researcher at The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
Andrew Baillie, Professor of Allied Health, University of Sydney
Erin Kelly, Research Fellow and Clinical psychologist
Maree Teesson, Professor & Director of The Matilda Centre. Chair, Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
Teen depression is on the rise but effective help is available. We look at what parents can do to support their teen.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 4, 2023